Katikati police report: Petrol drive-offs, scams and vehicle damage

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Advertiser·
Theft:

Three petrol drive-offs, Katikati and Te Puna.


Other: Large amount of money taken from an account after a cold call from a scammer pretending to be from Spark saying they were trying to fix a slow internet problem. Never engage with cold callers.


Wilful damage:

October 25 - Two vehicles damaged outside Katikati Police Station (see apprehensions)

October 24 - Vehicle keyed on Main Rd, Katikati

October 28 - Childcare centre window smashed on Prole Rd, Ōmokoroa


Found property:

One wallet.

Arrests and apprehensions:

October 26 - A 22-year-old Pāpāmoa man was charged with burglary, assault on a person in a family relationship, assault with intent to injure and male assaults female after an incident in Ōmokoroa. He has been remanded in custody.

October 25 - A 28-year-old Katikati man was charged with burglary and criminal damage to vehicles twice, and was arrested again on October 29 for breaching a court-imposed curfew.

October 25 - A 34-year-old Katikati man was charged with burglary on October 15.

