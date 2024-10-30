October 28 - Childcare centre window smashed on Prole Rd, Ōmokoroa
Found property:
One wallet.
Arrests and apprehensions:
October 26 - A 22-year-old Pāpāmoa man was charged with burglary, assault on a person in a family relationship, assault with intent to injure and male assaults female after an incident in Ōmokoroa. He has been remanded in custody.
October 25 - A 28-year-old Katikati man was charged with burglary and criminal damage to vehicles twice, and was arrested again on October 29 for breaching a court-imposed curfew.
October 25 - A 34-year-old Katikati man was charged with burglary on October 15.