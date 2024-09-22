Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Farmers’ Market handed over to Katikati A&P Show

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Pauline van Rijen bids farewell to the plant and produce market she started 16 years ago. Photo / Natasja de Graaf

Pauline van Rijen bids farewell to the plant and produce market she started 16 years ago. Photo / Natasja de Graaf

The Katikati A&P Show has taken over the weekly fresh produce market on Fridays.

Pauline van Rijen, who has run the local farmers market for the last 16 years, is handing over the reins to the group who have been involved from the beginning.

A&P Show president Louellen Davies says they are keen to carry on the market as they wish to continue giving back to the community.

They have a dedicated subcommittee to concentrate on the market and they are Farmers’ Markets New Zealand members.

Stallholders sell produce related to the land with the emphasis on being homegrown and wholesome. The market is a one-stop-shop for fresh produce, Louellen says.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“You can come along and get your Friday night meal and you can get your veges for the week. We have jams and marmalade, plants, home-baked goods, fruit trees and pretty much all fruit and vegetables.

“You can even get your knives sharpened.”

They plan on introducing new features such as a children’s area, music and more stalls (they encourage potential stall holders to get in touch).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The showgrounds area has been beautified with seating added for the markets.

Times have been changed to cater for those wanting to pop down after their work day.

Local groups who are fundraising have the opportunity to have a stall free of charge.


The Details

What: Friday Farmers’ Market

When: Every Friday evening from 4-6.30pm rain or shine

Where: Katikati A&P showgrounds

Info: Ph 027 4444 649 or info@katikatifarmersmarket.nz

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser