Pauline van Rijen bids farewell to the plant and produce market she started 16 years ago. Photo / Natasja de Graaf

Pauline van Rijen bids farewell to the plant and produce market she started 16 years ago. Photo / Natasja de Graaf

The Katikati A&P Show has taken over the weekly fresh produce market on Fridays.

Pauline van Rijen, who has run the local farmers market for the last 16 years, is handing over the reins to the group who have been involved from the beginning.

A&P Show president Louellen Davies says they are keen to carry on the market as they wish to continue giving back to the community.

They have a dedicated subcommittee to concentrate on the market and they are Farmers’ Markets New Zealand members.

Stallholders sell produce related to the land with the emphasis on being homegrown and wholesome. The market is a one-stop-shop for fresh produce, Louellen says.