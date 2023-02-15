Co-ordinator Pauline van Rijen at the Katikati Plant and Produce Market she started 15 years ago.

Co-ordinator Pauline van Rijen at the Katikati Plant and Produce Market she started 15 years ago.

Katikati Plant and Produce Market celebrates 15 years this week.

The market was set up as St Pius X Catholic Church fundraising and in more recent years shared the running of the market with Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraising team.

Market proceeds are shared between the two.

Co-ordinator Pauline van Rijen started the market with friend Janette Sarchett on behalf of the church on February 15, 2008 as a fundraising event for their new church at 89 Beach Rd.

The church was paid for in five years but the market continued as it was a success.

It has become a regular event on the Katikati calendar, Pauline says, and the plan is to continue the market so long as there is interest from stall holders and shoppers.

Pauline puts their popularity down to their fresh produce — picked locally that day.

‘’Many markets are for foodies but we are popular for our fresh produce.’’

Pauline is often asked ‘’why Friday?’’.

‘’We do that because when we approached stallholders they are already doing markets Saturday or Sunday morning so we thought... why not Friday?

‘’It’s worked beautifully. People can pick up their supplies before they go off to their family event or for their barbecue...

‘’It’s also a nice place where the locals can take their dogs for a walk, it’s a grass field and dogs are allowed on a leash.’’

Pauline says they are grateful to the A&P team who allow them to use the showgrounds.





Katikati Plant & Produce Market

● The market is open every Friday except Good Friday, from 3.30pm-5.30pm at the Katikati A&P showgrounds

● The market is never cancelled no matter the weather

● Anyone can set up a stall at the market, so long as it is plant or produce related

● Products include: Fresh fruit and vegetables, honey, locally made cheese, home made chutneys and jams, fresh and smoked fish, meats, Thai food, worm products, Indian food, health products, lettuce and herbs, lavender products, baking, kombucha and plants and seedlings





INFO Pauline van Rijen 549 2449