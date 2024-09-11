Youth leader Taame Collier with logo design winner Nylah Mischewski.

Nylah Mischewski has left her tag on Katikati.

The 14-year-old from Katikati is the winner of a logo competition for Katikati Youth, a Katikati Community Led Development (KCLD) initiative.

Her original graffiti-style design will feature on the Katikati Youth website and across its social media platforms.

Nylah’s bold and creative graffiti-inspired design stood out to the judges, who were impressed by its “originality, energy, and the way it captured the spirit of youth culture and how it encapsulates the initiative’s mission to give young people a voice in the community”.

She designed it from scratch.