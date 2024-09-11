Advertisement
Katikati Community Led Development new logo for youth initiative: Winner embraces graffiti style

Katikati Advertiser
Youth leader Taame Collier with logo design winner Nylah Mischewski.

Nylah Mischewski has left her tag on Katikati.

The 14-year-old from Katikati is the winner of a logo competition for Katikati Youth, a Katikati Community Led Development (KCLD) initiative.

Her original graffiti-style design will feature on the Katikati Youth website and across its social media platforms.

Nylah’s bold and creative graffiti-inspired design stood out to the judges, who were impressed by its “originality, energy, and the way it captured the spirit of youth culture and how it encapsulates the initiative’s mission to give young people a voice in the community”.

She designed it from scratch.

“I wanted the logo to showcase the self-identity, rebellious energy and creative side of youth,” she says. “I felt I needed to grab people’s attention while displaying the fun, cheeky side of our youth. So in my design I used bold colours and creative graffiti-like shapes to make the logo vibrant and eye-catching.”

The KCLD steering group are focusing on youth as part of their collaboration with the Department of Internal Affairs. The initiative addresses an identified need for more activities and facilities for local young people.

The logo competition attracted a wide range of entries. Runner-ups were Katana Te Ngaio and Alizé Sayer. All three finalists, who share a passion for graphic design, received cash prizes for their entries.

