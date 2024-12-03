Katikati Community Centre is appealing to businesses and individuals to support their work. Pictured is general manager Nicky Austin.

Katikati Community Centre is facing the real possibility of having to reduce its services further if it does not secure a new source of income.

The centre is introducing the Katikati Future Fund which will allow businesses and community members to partner with it to support operation costs.

While the centre is “not currently in a position where it will have to close”, says general manager Nicky Austin, without a direct injection into operational costs they are facing a reduction in size.

“Along with all charities and not-for-profits in New Zealand at the moment, KCC faces significant challenges securing funding to support our services.

“Many of our grants have been significantly reduced and the loss of our Ministry of Social Development funded community connector service last year has meant that we are having to seriously consider diversifying our funding streams.”