At your service ae the community drop-in breakfast volunteers.

Breakfast fit for a king is served up every Thursday morning in Katikati.

Community Drop-In Breakfasts are back on the table and organisers have their aprons at the ready after the holiday period.

The breakfast is for all, with the idea of providing opportunities to meet others and chat over a meal together. A spokesperson says they have families, singles, couples and everyone in between attending.

The drop-in breakfast is every Thursday from 7.30am-8.30am at Katikati Baptist Church, 2 Wedgewood St.

This year Katikati Community Centre is starting a new initiative of free family picnics in the park on Monday evenings at Uretara Domain from 5pm-7pm.

The aim is to provide a free event each week where families can have some fun, food and create memories together.



