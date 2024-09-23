“Today (Tuesday) the green was played on for the very first time. It is a significant step taken for our club to help future proof the viability of this sporting venue and Katikati community facility.”
Katikati Bowling Club
The club is in its 95th year.
Club members participate in local and open tournaments, as well as weekly social activities.
Business House Twilight Bowls usually involves more than 100 locals in friendly competition and social interaction on Monday evenings.
“Lawn bowls is a sport for all age groups and tailored to meet the needs of all,” Bryn says.
For new members, free coaching is available on request.
Bryn says Katikati Bowling Club has excellent clubhouse facilities. They have a commercial kitchen and seating for 140 so it can be used for service club meetings and functions.