Mayor James Denyer rolls first.

Members of a club in Katikati were bowled over with their swanky new artificial green.

Katikati Bowling Club had their official opening of the Tiger Turf weave playing surface as well as the first day of their bowling season on Tuesday last week.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer attended and took the first bowl of the day on the new green.

Club president Bryn Gradwell says the club is optimistic they will gain more members because of the new surface.

“We will be able to play more bowls with less cancellations.”