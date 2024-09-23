Advertisement
Katikati Bowling Club: Artificial green ready for play

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read
Mayor James Denyer rolls first.

Members of a club in Katikati were bowled over with their swanky new artificial green.

Katikati Bowling Club had their official opening of the Tiger Turf weave playing surface as well as the first day of their bowling season on Tuesday last week.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Mayor James Denyer attended and took the first bowl of the day on the new green.

Club president Bryn Gradwell says the club is optimistic they will gain more members because of the new surface.

“We will be able to play more bowls with less cancellations.”

The sub-committee from left are Denis Cotter, Di Batey, (James Denyer), John Newton and Max Cleaver (with Bryn Gradwell). Photo / Max Cleaver
It’s also low-maintenance, he says, and dries quickly after bad weather.

A good example of this was opening day itself when the skies opened and they had a downpour but the green dried quickly and play continued.

The new green subcommittee consists of John Newton, Denis Cotter, Di Batey and Max Cleaver who focused on the necessary fundraising activities, the club also received $100,000 funding from TECT.

“Today (Tuesday) the green was played on for the very first time. It is a significant step taken for our club to help future proof the viability of this sporting venue and Katikati community facility.”

Getting ready to bowl. Photo / Max Cleaver
Katikati Bowling Club

The club is in its 95th year.

Club members participate in local and open tournaments, as well as weekly social activities.

Business House Twilight Bowls usually involves more than 100 locals in friendly competition and social interaction on Monday evenings.

“Lawn bowls is a sport for all age groups and tailored to meet the needs of all,” Bryn says.

For new members, free coaching is available on request.

Bryn says Katikati Bowling Club has excellent clubhouse facilities. They have a commercial kitchen and seating for 140 so it can be used for service club meetings and functions.

For more information visit www.sporty.co.nz/katikatibowls

