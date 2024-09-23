



Acorn Foundation’s $3.2m funding

The Acorn Foundation have distributed more than $3.2 million to 272 charitable organisations and scholarship programmes for this year. This marks a 10% increase in endowment giving and almost $20m in community funding since Acorn’s inception in 2003. Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke says the number of charitable organisations and scholarship programmes receiving funding this year is 20% higher than last year, including 30 organisations which are first-time recipients in 2024. Among the local recipients are Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty, Katch Katikati, Kura Kai, Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust, Katikati Men with Cancer Exercise Class, Katikati Open Air Art, Katikati Primary School, Live Well Waihī Beach and Menzshed Katikati.





Updated building policy

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking community feedback on the proposed dangerous, affected, and insanitary buildings policy. This policy is essential for ensuring public safety by outlining how council identifies, categorises, and manages buildings that may pose risks due to their condition or location. The revised policy sets out council’s approach, priorities and procedures. This includes how the policy is applied to heritage buildings, to balance historical significance while maintaining public safety. Feedback required by October 16 either online haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/dangerousbuildings email, in person or hard copy at local libraries.





Looking to reduce seats

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is considering reducing the number of seats at the council table from 12 to 10. The proposed change would see a mayor, eight general ward councillors and one Māori ward councillor representing the community, replacing the current make-up of a mayor, plus 11 general ward councillors. This would mean one fewer councillor per general ward, ie. two councillors for the Katikati-Waihī Beach ward and three councillors each for the Kaimai and Maketū-Te Puke wards. To give feedback before October 11 email haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz Focus group session Pātuki Manawa Digital Hub (Boyd Room) in Katikati on October 9 from 6-8pm.





Correction

In last week’s Katikati Advertiser, a mistake was made in the headline of MP for Coromandel Scott Simpson’s column. The opinion piece was in reference to the immigration announcement to revitalise the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme. The headline was RSA workers, which should have been RSE workers.



