Katikati and surrounds news in brief: Seeking views on council seats and building policy, possible tolls for northern link and more

Katikati and Waihi Beach Community Business Awards trophies ready to go.

Community/businesses get ready

Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards are just around the corner and anticipation is high for finalists. The big awards night is Thursday next week. Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says each award represents not just achievement but also the hard work and dedication poured into building businesses and strengthening the fabric of the community. “It’s been such a pleasure to talk with all the nominees and it’s an honour to invite our finalists to this special celebration. Being able to host an event like this is a way to recognise those who have worked so hard in our community, and it’s a joy to give back to them in this way.”


Toll proposal

Tolls are being proposed for the Takitimu North Link and NZTA is seeking public views. A light vehicle trip would cost $3.10 one way during peak times (7-9am and 4-6pm) and $2.10 during off-peak times. For heavy vehicles a peak-hour trip would cost $6.20 one way and $4.20 off-peak. Proposed tolls for stage two if travelling from Ōmokoroa to Tauranga would be $4.10 for light vehicles at peak times and $3.10 off-peak, and $8.20 at peak for heavy vehicles and $6.20 off-peak. A light vehicle trip would cost $3.10 one way during peak times (7-9am and 4-6pm) and $2.10 during off-peak times. For heavy vehicles a peak-hour trip would cost $6.20 one way and $4.20 off-peak. Proposed tolls for stage two if travelling from Ōmokoroa to Tauranga would be $4.10 for light vehicles at peak times and $3.10 off-peak, and $8.20 at peak for heavy vehicles and $6.20 off-peak. Have your say https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh2-waihi-to-tauranga-corridor/takitimu-north-link/tolling/. Feedback closes October 7.

Acorn Foundation’s $3.2m funding

The Acorn Foundation have distributed more than $3.2 million to 272 charitable organisations and scholarship programmes for this year. This marks a 10% increase in endowment giving and almost $20m in community funding since Acorn’s inception in 2003. Acorn Foundation CEO Lori Luke says the number of charitable organisations and scholarship programmes receiving funding this year is 20% higher than last year, including 30 organisations which are first-time recipients in 2024. Among the local recipients are Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty, Katch Katikati, Kura Kai, Katikati Community Centre, Katikati Innovative Horticulture Trust, Katikati Men with Cancer Exercise Class, Katikati Open Air Art, Katikati Primary School, Live Well Waihī Beach and Menzshed Katikati.

Updated building policy

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council is seeking community feedback on the proposed dangerous, affected, and insanitary buildings policy. This policy is essential for ensuring public safety by outlining how council identifies, categorises, and manages buildings that may pose risks due to their condition or location. The revised policy sets out council’s approach, priorities and procedures. This includes how the policy is applied to heritage buildings, to balance historical significance while maintaining public safety. Feedback required by October 16 either online haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/dangerousbuildings email, in person or hard copy at local libraries.


Looking to reduce seats

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is considering reducing the number of seats at the council table from 12 to 10. The proposed change would see a mayor, eight general ward councillors and one Māori ward councillor representing the community, replacing the current make-up of a mayor, plus 11 general ward councillors. This would mean one fewer councillor per general ward, ie. two councillors for the Katikati-Waihī Beach ward and three councillors each for the Kaimai and Maketū-Te Puke wards. To give feedback before October 11 email haveyoursay@westernbay.govt.nz Focus group session Pātuki Manawa Digital Hub (Boyd Room) in Katikati on October 9 from 6-8pm.


Correction

In last week’s Katikati Advertiser, a mistake was made in the headline of MP for Coromandel Scott Simpson’s column. The opinion piece was in reference to the immigration announcement to revitalise the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme. The headline was RSA workers, which should have been RSE workers.


