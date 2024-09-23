Community/businesses get ready
Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards are just around the corner and anticipation is high for finalists. The big awards night is Thursday next week. Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says each award represents not just achievement but also the hard work and dedication poured into building businesses and strengthening the fabric of the community. “It’s been such a pleasure to talk with all the nominees and it’s an honour to invite our finalists to this special celebration. Being able to host an event like this is a way to recognise those who have worked so hard in our community, and it’s a joy to give back to them in this way.”
Toll proposal
Tolls are being proposed for the Takitimu North Link and NZTA is seeking public views. A light vehicle trip would cost $3.10 one way during peak times (7-9am and 4-6pm) and $2.10 during off-peak times. For heavy vehicles a peak-hour trip would cost $6.20 one way and $4.20 off-peak. Proposed tolls for stage two if travelling from Ōmokoroa to Tauranga would be $4.10 for light vehicles at peak times and $3.10 off-peak, and $8.20 at peak for heavy vehicles and $6.20 off-peak. Have your say https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/sh2-waihi-to-tauranga-corridor/takitimu-north-link/tolling/. Feedback closes October 7.