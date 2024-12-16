Advertisement
Katch Katikati reflect on a busy year of events and supporting their favourite town

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read

The Katch Katikati/Visitor Information Centre team in front the Christmas tree outside Katikati Memorial Hall.

As the year draws to a close, the team at Katch Katikati are reflecting on a productive year creating, supporting and managing events, working across community projects and supporting the community.

The progress on Waitekohekohe Recreational Park has been a highlight for Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight.

“We are heading into our final year of funding from the council, with the bridge installation due for completion by the end of February 2025. After that, it’s up to us to secure ongoing funding for further development. The reserve is a tremendous asset to our community, offering benefits for tourism, leisure and the local economy.”

She is also thrilled at community support for The Arts Junction, which has become a vital hub.

“I love seeing our regulars enjoying matinee movie screenings at The Arts Junction,” says marketing manager Fiona Powell. “Our winter musical series was especially well-received this year, alongside special events like the Short Film Festival.”

For events manager Kylie Watkins, the year brought many memorable moments. One standout was the excitement surrounding the announcement of Katchafire as headliners for the Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival 2025, especially after the buzz when Tiki Taane joined the line-up.

Other highlights included being a finalist in the best collaboration event category in the TECT community awards for the Matariki celebration and hosting the Echo Walking Festival.

Accounts and administration manager Kristin Crockett says another year with the Katch Katikati team has been fantastic.

“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting new people in our community and networking with local businesses and groups.

Visitor Information Centre coordinator Karen Gerrard highlights the generosity and kindness of the local community.

“Our role at the Visitor Information Centre is to help people, but what’s truly inspiring is discovering how many organisations and individuals dedicate their time to supporting others.”

- Supplied

