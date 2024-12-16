The Katch Katikati/Visitor Information Centre team in front the Christmas tree outside Katikati Memorial Hall.

As the year draws to a close, the team at Katch Katikati are reflecting on a productive year creating, supporting and managing events, working across community projects and supporting the community.

The progress on Waitekohekohe Recreational Park has been a highlight for Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight.

“We are heading into our final year of funding from the council, with the bridge installation due for completion by the end of February 2025. After that, it’s up to us to secure ongoing funding for further development. The reserve is a tremendous asset to our community, offering benefits for tourism, leisure and the local economy.”

She is also thrilled at community support for The Arts Junction, which has become a vital hub.

“I love seeing our regulars enjoying matinee movie screenings at The Arts Junction,” says marketing manager Fiona Powell. “Our winter musical series was especially well-received this year, alongside special events like the Short Film Festival.”