A Katikati teenager has hit the big leagues by signing with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs NRLW squad.
Paea Uilou, 19, joined the Sydney club’s inaugural squad on a two-year term after rising quickly through the ranks and soldiering on through a serious injury.
Paea first joined the Tarsha Gale Cup squad – an elite Under-19s women’s rugby league competition – only last year and was soon accepted in the Harvey Norman Women’s Premiership side this year.
Uilou thinks one of the reasons she was recruited for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs NRLW squad was her work ethic and powering on after she broke her ribs on the field.
“That would have had to have been my downfall of the year,” she says, “but there’s nothing much you can do about it but to stay positive and always showing up to trainings... even if I couldn’t train.”