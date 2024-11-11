Stalls and shopping in time for Christmas at the Athenree Homestead Christmas Fair.

Athenree Homestead has its annual Christmas Fair this Sunday.

On offer will be close to 40 stalls and a spokesperson says the Christmas fair is always a “shoppers delight” with arts and crafts, food, gifts, plants, clothing and more for sale.

Punters looking for the perfect gift will be spoilt for choice, they say.

Katikati Concert Band will create a festive atmosphere playing Christmas carols.

The on-site railway station will be serving tea, coffee and freshly baked scones. There will also be a barbecue team serving hot sausages.