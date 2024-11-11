Advertisement
Athenree Homestead Christmas Fair for fun and festivities

Rebecca Mauger
By
Editor - Katikati Advertiser·Katikati Advertiser·
Stalls and shopping in time for Christmas at the Athenree Homestead Christmas Fair.

Athenree Homestead has its annual Christmas Fair this Sunday.

On offer will be close to 40 stalls and a spokesperson says the Christmas fair is always a “shoppers delight” with arts and crafts, food, gifts, plants, clothing and more for sale.

Punters looking for the perfect gift will be spoilt for choice, they say.

Katikati Concert Band will create a festive atmosphere playing Christmas carols.

The on-site railway station will be serving tea, coffee and freshly baked scones. There will also be a barbecue team serving hot sausages.

A Christmas cake will be raffled and gig rides are on offer.

Athenree Homestead plays an important role in the history of Athenree and Katikati. The farmhouse was built by Irish settlers Hugh and Adela Stewart in 1879.


The Details

What: Athenree Homestead Christmas Fair

Where: Athenree Homestead

When: Sunday, November 17, 10am-2pm

