Eat, Drink and Still Shrink by Michele Chevalley Hedge

Michele shares how to lose weight, but more importantly how to live a "joyful life" while doing it. This book boasts easy, tasty, affordable recipes. The pages of easy, quick tips are epic. The pages where she busts a string of "diet myths" is super interesting too. The case studies of clients also lifts this book above the rest.

The 12 Step Mind-Body-Food Reset by Jessica Sepel

Clinical nutritionist and health blogger Jessica Sepel shares inspiring healthy recipes and how to uplift your wellbeing in this pretty book. The pages boast tips on how to speak to yourself with kindness, how to establish a nourishing routine, prepping healthy meals and managing your stress and sugar cravings.

Whole Again by Bronwyn Kan

Seventeen Kiwi contributors — who care about inspiring good health and eating well — make this book cool. The contributors are from various sectors like food nutrition, hospitality and product development. The raw treats in here make my mouth water!

Lunchbox Express by George Georgievski

This book boasts simple, clever ideas to make lunchboxes interesting. I like George's humour too. The pictures are good inspiration too even if you never read a word.

Crystals by Jennie Harding

I'm not really a wu-wu kinda girl, but I love this guide that gives the down-low to each crystal's characteristics.

— Rachel Grunwell is a wellness expert and author of Balance: Food, Health + Happiness. Find Rachel via inspiredhealth.co.nz, Instagram (@rachelgrunwell) or InspiredHealthNZ's Facebook.