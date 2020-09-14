Today's Government announcement to extend Covid-19 alert level 2 will cut crowds at the first Bay of Plenty Steamers and Volcanix home games.

The Bay of Plenty Rugby Union can't host general admission spectators this Saturday.

The Volcanix are taking on Waikato at 4.35pm and the Steamers will face Southland at 7.05pm at Rotorua International Stadium.

Bay of Plenty Steamers in a team huddle last year. Photo / File

This afternoon's announcement means only a small number of corporate hospitality guests will be able to be safely hosted at the venue and comply with the stringent Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions, especially around mass gatherings.

Viewers will be able to watch both games live on Sky Sport 2 (channel 52) from 4.30pm and Sky Sport 1 (channel 51) from 7pm for each game.

Bay of Plenty Rugby chief executive Mike Rogers said in a press release: "While it is unfortunate we cannot allow the public into the game this weekend, our priority is the health and welfare of our players, management and the wider rugby community during this time."

"We hope that we get the opportunity to host crowds at our next home game against Auckland on Friday 2nd October in Rotorua".