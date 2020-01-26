When it comes to basketball, Te Arawa wāhine have been on an upward trend in recent times. At the New Zealand Māori Basketball Championships at the weekend they showed just how far they have come.

"We just fought. We never gave up, we believed and that's what got us across the line".

That was the secret behind Te Arawa's win in the open wāhine divison at the New Zealand Māori Basketball Championships on Saturday, according to captain Aroha Haumaha.

A big crowd packed into Rotorua's Energy Events Centre on Saturday afternoon as Te Arawa took on Ngāti Koata in the final.

Te Arawa trailed for the majority of the game, by more than 10 points at one stage, but showed great grit and determination keep themselves within touching distance of a comeback.

And come back they did, a pair of free throws with 50 seconds left giving them the lead before holding on for a 60-56 win.

"It's absolutely amazing, one of those moments that I will always remember," Haumaha said.

"I've been through a few tournaments and won a few things but to win a gold medal in a tournament where you represent where you belong, where you're from and who you are along with some of the people I've played with for years - it's honestly something I'll never forget."

Te Arawa's Makayla Daysh in full flow at the New Zealand Māori Basketball Championships. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said the connection between players at a Māori tournament was always special. This year she was able to take the court alongside her niece Waiata Jennings, a special moment for the family.

"That's what sets these tournaments apart and makes it really special. I've got nephews playing in other teams and my other nieces, that's what it's all about."

There were plenty of opportunities for Te Arawa heads to drop during the final but Haumaha said that was not the way her team operated.

"We just had to fight and never give up. We worked together and did what had worked for us. I could feel that we really wanted it so I think that was the determining factor.

"This is my home, Te Arawa, Rotorua. I've got my sisters, my husband, my children, nephews, nieces, parents here. It means the world."

Kararaina Pene heads to the rim during the open wāhine final. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Arawa coach Tyler Wilkinson was visibly moved by her side's performance.

"It was amazing, [Ngāti Koata] is a great team with some amazing athletes but our girls just hung in there. We were going basket for basket and it was just who held their composure at the end.

"It was always going to be that kind of game so we knew we just had to stay in there and fight for it. The girls kept grinding it out and came away with the win."

Wilkinson, coaching the team for the first time, said the Te Arawa wāhine came together well from game one and were willing to adapt.

"I made them very uncomfortable with the style of play but they have great basic fundamentals within the team values and culture themselves and I just said 'if we want to get through this tournament, we've got to step up and take it to them. Respect the opponent but play hard' and they did it, they came through."

Te Arawa wāhine and their supporters celebrate the win. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said winning the title was a massive achievement for Te Arawa basketball.

"One of the girls was calling her sister who is in the United States on a scholarship and you should've heard her screaming, from all the way over the other side of the world. That just shows you that even if they're not here the support is here and the people that are here, they loved it.

"I've never been hugged that hard before. You can go to tournaments but I think there's something special about winning a Māori tournament. They're playing for where they're from, this is their heritage and there's a lot of emotion, it means a lot.

"They've got a great junior programme here. These girls want to play basketball and they want to be in this team," Wilkinson said.

New Zealand Māori Basketball Championships Title Winners

U9 Kōtiro:

Te Arawa

U11 Kōtiro A:

Te Maru o Mauao ki Tauranga Moana

U11 Kōtiro B:

Turanginui-a-kiwa

U13 Kōtiro A:

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga

U13 Kōtiro B:

Turanginui-a-kiwa

U15 Kōtiro A:

Rongomaiwahine

U15 Kōtiro B:

Turanginui-a-kiwa

U17 Kōtiro:

Ngāti Toa

U19 Wāhine:

Rangitane o Tamaki Nui A Rua

Wāhine Premier:

Te Arawa

U9 Tama:

Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga

U11 Tama A:

Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga

U11 Tama B:

Tanui

U13 Tama A:

Ngāpuhi

U13 Tama B:

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tamakinui a rua

U15 Tama A:

Ngāti Raukawa Waikato

U15 Tama B:

Tamaki ki te Tonga

U17 Tama A:

Rongomaiwahine

U17 Tama B:

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga

U19 Tāne A:

Ngāpuhi

U19 Tāne B:

Rangitane o Tamaki Nui A Rua

Tāne B:

Ngāti Raukawa Waikato

Tāne Premier:

Ngāti Toa

Pakeke (Masters):

Ngāti Rakaipaaka A

Hanumi (Mixed) A:

Ngāpuhi

Hanumi (Mixed) B:

Ngāpuhi

Special Olympics:

Ngāti Toa