Secondary schools tournament week is one which students all over New Zealand circle on the calendar every year. From basketball and hockey to table tennis and rock climbing, there is something for everyone. Different tournaments are held all over the country, including nine in Bay of Plenty which will see thousands of athletes descend on Tauranga, Rotorua and Taupō. The opportunity to hit the road and create sporting memories with their schoolmates is something those involved will never forget. Sports reporter David Beck looks at some of the events being held in the Bay.

Through hosting the New Zealand Secondary Schools Maurice Hulme Girls Football tournament - one of four events being held in Rotorua as part of tournament week - the city is doing its bit to help develop girls sport.

Secondary schools tournament week is in full swing all over New Zealand, including nine events in the Bay of Plenty. In Rotorua, basketball, football and hockey tournaments are under way while Taupō is hosting hockey and football.

One of the tournaments hosted in Rotorua is the Maurice Hulme Girls Football Tournament, based at the Rotorua International Stadium and surrounding fields from Monday to Friday.

John Paul College's Dayla Taljaard (right) competes for the ball during the Maurice Hulme Football Tournament in Rotorua. Photo / Stephen Parker

Stadium events and sports manager Crispian Stewart said there were 24 teams entered and it was pleasing to be able to use the council's resources to help develop girls sport in particular.

Advertisement

"This is the fourth year we've held this tournament. The feature of the tournament is being able to play on the main field in the stadium, I try to make sure every team gets at least one game there and they get a real buzz out of that," Stewart said.

He said the highlight of any sports tournament, for the players, was the camaraderie.

"You watch the girls and they're just having so much fun, it's great. It fits a lot of what Rotorua is about, hosting multiple teams over multiple days and there are lots of things for them to do here outside of football."

New Zealand Secondary Schools Sports Council chief executive officer Garry Carnachan said there were 78 tournaments running throughout New Zealand, with an estimated 20-25,000 students participating.

"It's great for them to experience travelling as part of a team and all the things that go with that - participating, contributing and relating to others, all the stuff that good sport brings," Carnachan said.

"For a lot of these kids it's the culmination of their winter sport and they can go away with their mates and compete with their school colours on, which brings a lot of pride for them."

John Paul College's Allie Clarke makes a run against Waikato Diocesan during the Maurice Hulme Football Tournament at Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Stephen Parker

amid fears around the spread of measles. Carnachan said other tournament organisers had worked closely with health authorities to ensure they were well advised.

"We take the advice from the authorities and experts, namely the Ministry of Health and in particular the Auckland Regional Public Health Service.

Advertisement

"They said there's no need to cancel events but we've published a lot of advice around how parents should ensure their students are protected and schools should collect information so they know who is not protected and at risk."

Meanwhile, in nearby Tauranga, national rock climbing, table tennis and football tournaments are being held.

Action from the New Zealand Secondary School Table Tennis Championships.

The New Zealand Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championships started at Memorial Hall today and finish on Wednesday.

Table Tennis New Zealand executive director John Lea said there were 88 students competing and he expected the national titles to be hotly contested.

"The level of competition is pretty good, we get most of the top New Zealand juniors who are at school playing. The open national championships are on in four weeks time so over and above representing their school this is the biggest and best preliminary practice tournament for nationals."

Lea said an emphasis on development in the last three or four years had seen a growth in secondary schools participation.

"We're providing more opportunities through schools. It's a sport for life which people of all ages and abilities can play. It's indoor, so you don't have issues with weather and it can be played all year round."

Tauranga Boys' College student Max Henderson, 16, lines up a serve during the New Zealand Secondary School Table Tennis Championship in Tauranga. Photo / George Novak

Secondary school tournaments being held in Bay of Plenty this week

Rotorua:

New Zealand Secondary Schools Basketball Junior Premiership Zone 2, August 31-September 3, Energy Events Centre.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Maurice Hulme Girls Football Tournament, September 2-6, Rotorua International Stadium.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Hockey Boys Woolaston Trophy, September 2-6, Smallbone Hockey Turf.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Basketball Schick AA Premierships Zone 2, September 4-7, Energy Events Centre.

Taupō:

New Zealand Secondary Schools Football Boys Rex Dawkins Tournament, September 2-6, Crown Park.

North Island Secondary Schools Hockey Mixed Tournament, September 2-6, Great Lake Hockey Turf.

Tauranga:

New Zealand Secondary Schools Climbing Championships, September 2-3, Rocktopia.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championships, September 2-4, Memorial Hall.

New Zealand Secondary Schools Football Boys Hillsdene Junior Tournament, September 2-5, Fergusson Park.