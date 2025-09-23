Police said the man was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.
The 22-year-old was scheduled to next appear in the Rotorua District Court on October 7.
Asked if police were considering further charges under the Dog Control Act relating to the attack, a police spokesperson said none had been laid “at this stage”.
Police have said one officer required surgery and was “recovering well”.
“The other officer involved was treated for dog bite injuries but is also recovering well at home, and did not sustain serious injuries.”
Bay of Plenty district commander Superintendent Tim Anderson earlier praised the officers’ courage.
“After any injury sustained in the line of duty, police will debrief and look at how we can prevent this in the future.”
The mother of the man arrested previously told the Herald the ordeal left her distressed and heartbroken about the fate of the family dog.
Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.