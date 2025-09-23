A dog that attacked two police officers is being held at the Rotorua pound. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua: Dog that attacked two police officers held in pound, investigations continue

A dog that attacked two police officers, leaving one needing surgery, is being held at the Rotorua pound as the incident is investigated.

An officer was attacked at an Old Taupō Rd property about 9.10am on Friday, police said.

A second officer tried to stop the attack and was also injured.

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokesperson said today the dog was at the pound while police completed their investigation.

Police had been at the property to locate a person of interest who had a warrant out for his arrest.