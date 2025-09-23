Advertisement
Rotorua: Dog that attacked two police officers held in pound, investigations continue

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

A dog that attacked two police officers is being held at the Rotorua pound. Photo / Andrew Warner

A dog that attacked two police officers, leaving one needing surgery, is being held at the Rotorua pound as the incident is investigated.

An officer was attacked at an Old Taupō Rd property about 9.10am on Friday, police said.

A second officer tried to stop the attack and was also

