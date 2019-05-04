Commissioner of Police Mike Bush and former police Eastern Districts Commander Sam Hoyle are expected to be in Napier on Tuesday for a Napier Siege commemoration for police, emergency services, families and others close to the tragedy in Napier 10 years ago.

It will mark the anniversary of the death of Senior Constable Len Snee and the serious wounding of fellow senior constables Grant Diver and Bruce Miller and civilian Len Holmwood who were shot by cannabis grower Jan Molenaar after the three officers arrived at Molenaar's Chaucer Rd, Napier, home to conduct a search on the morning of May 7, 2009.

As Molenaar fired dozens of shots around the valley on the Napier side of hospital hill, a considerable area of Napier was put into lockdown. The siege lasted 51 hours before cautious armed and heavily protected officers entered the house and found Molenaar dead in his bedroom from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Also found in the house were 17 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, home-made bombs, battlefield accessories, armour, almost a kilogram of cannabis, a bedroom converted for growing cannabis and $15,000 cash.

Numerous acts of bravery, including rescues of wounded officers while under fire from the gunman and other acts by police and members of the public, were later recognised in a range of bravery awards.

More than 100 shots were fired by Molenaar, some piercing homes more than 100 metres away.

Inspector Andy Sloan, of Hawke's Bay Police, said Tuesday's commemoration would not be a public event but a gathering for those most closely involved.

Senior constables Diver and Miller and civilian Holmwood, who had been a friend of Molenaar, spent long periods in hospital undergoing surgery and recovering from their injuries.

The officers returned to work about nine months after the shooting and, along with Holmwood, who remains living in Napier, are expected to attend tomorrow's commemoration.