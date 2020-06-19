

From hotel, to strip club, now back to hotel. Iconic Napier building Hotel Central is set to be stripped back to its original state.

The building which sits at the corner of Emerson and Dalton streets is going to be turned into a boutique Art Deco hotel by a family.

Local man Jason Lake and his parents from Auckland, Mari and Peter Polglase, bought the building two and a half years ago with the intention to restore it to its former glory.

Originally built as a hotel in 1931, the building has had a chequered past previously being home to a strip club, but the co-owners are excited to return it to its original purpose and style.

"We wanted to do something together as a family. It's an outstanding iconic building of Napier, we saw the opportunity there to really return it to its former glory and create for Hawke's Bay people another beautiful building they can be proud of," Lake said.

After spending 12 years in the fashion industry, Lake was drawn to the building as he has a love for "the romance of the 1930s".

The former Hotel Central is going to be renovated to its full former glory as an art deco hotel. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We are going to stay as true and honourable to that [the original Art Deco style] as possible," he said.

The building is listed as a category 1 historic place.

Heritage New Zealand information shows it was built in 1931 as part of the post-earthquake rebuild by prominent Napier architect Ernest Arthur Williams.

Based on information Lake has gathered, it was one of the first silver service restaurants in Hawke's Bay.

What were about 28 single bedrooms intended for travelling salesmen to stay in will be transformed into 12-14 larger rooms with ensuites.

The dining room was known for its stylised friezes depicting local Maori legends, thought to have been painted by Jenny Campbell, artist wife of the artist Roland Hipkins, Lake said.

He hopes these friezes may be uncovered.

Downstairs the family is planning on having a speakeasy-style Gatsby-era jazz and piano bar at the back of the foyer.

The building will become a 12-14 bedroom boutique hotel with a speakeasy Gatsby era jazz bar. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lake envisions the place will give Hawke's Bay the opportunity to host live jazz acts from New Zealand and beyond.

Upstairs where an original deco fireplace sits, they are planning on having a function room where the idea of a high tearoom is being floated.

Many of the original features remain, such as doors, windows, some door handles with the Hotel Central logo, some window shutters, the stair balustrade and stained-glass features throughout the building.

Other features such as chandeliers and more door handles and shutters window will be recreated to replicate the original pieces.

The co-owners are hoping that construction will begin soon, and the project will be completed in stages with the ideal timeframe of two years.

The family are wanting to hear from anyone who may have photos or information about the building to help with returning it to the original style.

They also hope to display some of the history when it is open.

Anyone with information can contact the family at info@hotelcentral.co.nz.