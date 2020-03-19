RSAs aren't making any quick decisions on how Anzac Day might be commemorated without public observances which have been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

Napier RSA CEO Dorothy Paki said RSAs are communicating over what options or initiatives exist, but the focus is on what's happening "today".

All commemorations have been cancelled across New Zealand and Australia because of limitations on sizes of gatherings. Poppy Day has also been cancelled.

A social media campaign sparked by Australian user Justin Wilbur is gathering momentum urging people to stand with candles at the fronts of their homes at 6am on April 25 to maintain the traditions of honouring those who served their countries at war.

Advertisement

New Zealand Returned and Services Association national president BJ Clark, announcing the cancellations, told media this week it was not worth risking the health of veterans and the wider public by going ahead with commemorations.

"Now is the time to look after our whānau and family and to fight the invisible enemy which has declared war on our way of life," he said.

"Values of service, sacrifice and support that have given our country strength in times of war, adversity, strife and natural disaster will protect New Zealand communities again."