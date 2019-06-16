Tararua SPCA has launched a Snip 'n' Chip campaign, offering discounted desexing and microchipping to cat owners in Tararua.

Beginning today and running until Friday, June 28, the new Snip 'n' Chip campaign will allow Tararua residents to desex and microchip their cat for just $30, a fraction of the full price.

Every month thousands of animals are taken into SPCA centres nationwide.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen says desexing and responsible pet ownership are the only ways to address the cause of unwanted animals being abused and neglected.

Snip 'n' Chip, originally launched in the Wellington region, is now making its way across the country.

"Desexing is one of the best things we can do for animal welfare in New Zealand," says Midgen.

"Not only will it help your pets have a happier and healthier life, but desexing ensures they don't unknowingly or unexpectedly reproduce a litter of animals which are at risk of being abused and neglected."

SPCA encourages all Tararua residents with undesexed or unmicrochipped cats or kittens to take up this offer. They can book in their cat or kitten by calling Vet Services Dannevirke on 06 374 7021.

"We are so grateful to Vet Services Dannevirke for being involved in this campaign. Our participating local vet has played a huge part to improve animal welfare in the Tararua region," says Midgen.

"The aim for our campaigns is to also reach out to those who may not have considered having their pet desexed, or may not be able to afford it, and provide pet owners who do not currently have a local vet to get to know one."

Dannevirke SPCA animal welfare officer Laura Phillips says 100 cats have already been registered for desexing and she hopes the number will double by the end of the campaign.

The SPCA has 39 centres nationwide and is the country's biggest animal charity.