

Police are one step closer to having stronger powers of search and seizure to crack down on synthetic drug dealers.

But local police and advocates say a decline in synthetic drug use has been noticed in recent weeks and it's other drugs, like methamphetamine, that are more prevalent in Rotorua.

The Misuse of Drugs Act Amendment Bill passed its third reading on Wednesday which reclassifies the two main synthetic drugs, 5F-ADB and AMB-FUBINACA, as Class A drugs, giving police greater powers to get them off the streets.

More than 65 people are now thought to have died from synthetic drugs, the Coroner said in March this year while in November 2018 the number of deaths linked to toxic synthetics was between 45 and 50 since June 2017.

The Rotorua Daily Post has reported seven people in the surrounding Rotorua area have died as a result of synthetic drugs in the past year including, most recently, Corey-James Brown.

Coroner Gordon Matenga's inquest findings, released at the end of July, stated toxicity from synthetic drugs killed the 37-year-old when he was smoking the drug with his friends at a flat on Hinemoa St in Rotorua on November 22 last year.

Love Soup's Elmer Peiffer said it was the release of this report that has resulted in some of Rotorua's homeless being "woken up" to the dangers of synthetic drugs.

"Some of our street people are aware of the negative impact and are warning people it can kill you."

While synthetic drugs don't solely affect the homeless, Peiffer said some turned to it to escape the reality of their situations.

He believed synthetic drugs were not being used as widely as they had been but they "absolutely" needed to be reclassified as Class A drugs.

Police were unable to comment on legislation currently before the House, however Inspector Brendan Keenan said in terms of synthetic drug use in Rotorua, police had seen a change in behaviour.

"We are currently not seeing the prevalence of it consumed in Rotorua as we have in the years past.

"Indications and the results of other drug use such as methamphetamine is more prevalent in Rotorua, in terms of what police are observing."

However, he said police did still receive the occasional report of people seen in an incoherent state, believed to have taken synthetic drugs.

Police were committed to holding to account those people manufacturing and supplying the community with drugs, Keenan said.

"These people are benefiting from those struggling with addiction and are doing this purely for their own gain."

He said police looked at opportunities to help those impacted by synthetic drug use, to get people help with drug addiction and also educate the community about the dangers of taking psychoactive substances.

Tiny Deane, of Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust, said he believed synthetic drugs were a big problem for the community.

"That's what our whānau live for. When they get paid they go and spend all their money on it."

He said if police were able to catch those who were selling the drugs, it would have a bigger impact on wiping out the drug's use.

Health Minister Dr David Clark said the current legislative approach wasn't working.

"We know these synthetic drugs are killing people.

"We need to get these drugs off our streets. This bill means police will have the tools they need to really target the manufacturers and suppliers of synthetic drugs."

At the same time, the legislation affirms police should consider whether a health-centred or therapeutic approach would be in the public interest when deciding whether or not to prosecute for possession and use of all drugs.

The legislation also creates temporary class drug orders to control emerging and potentially harmful substances, which allows the Government to act quickly to respond to emerging drugs which are causing harm.

Police message for those seeking help

Police urge people using synthetic drugs to stop immediately and contact their GP or the Alcohol Drug Helpline for assistance.

Members of the community who may think someone has taken synthetic drugs are urged to call 111 immediately and seek medical assistance for them.

People can contact the local police station or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

What to do if somebody consumes synthetic cannabis

If someone falls unconscious after smoking synthetic cannabinoids they could die.

• Ask loudly if they are okay. Shake them gently

• If they are not responsive, dial 111 and request an ambulance

• Check they are breathing and place them in a stable side position. If they are not breathing start chest compressions

Always call an ambulance if someone:

• is unconscious

• stops breathing

• has a seizure

• is extremely agitated for longer than 15 minutes

• has chest pain or breathing difficulties for longer than 5 minutes

Source: New Zealand Drug Foundation