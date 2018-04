The Police National Dive Squad will arrive in the Western Bay of Plenty tomorrow to help find a man missing at Omanawa Falls.

Police Search and Rescue were called to the falls at 2.55pm after a report a person was "missing in the water", a police spokeswoman said.

Police were able to help two people from the water, but a third person remained unaccounted for.

Council staff are limiting access to the area overnight, before searches resume in the morning.