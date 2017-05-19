'Put your hands up': Pt Chev bar staff robbed at gunpoint

The Harlequin Bar on Great North Rd in Pt Chev was robbed in daylight by two men carring a sawn-off double-barrelled shotgun on Wednesday.

Bar employee Jaskaran Singh and another employee were at work when the two masked men came in through the front door at 10.55am.

Both were told to put their hands up and to take the men to the money, in a safe at the back of the bar.

Singh, 21, was told to stand in the corner while his colleague put money in the men's bag.

"They told me to stay there - don't move or do anything.

"At first I was scared, and then after that I got so panicked. I had never expected that this could happen to me - I was so shocked.

"I still can't explain it totally - it was like I couldn't feel anything."

He stood there silent, unable to speak, but his colleague was "talking nice" to try to calm the men down, saying "It's alright bro, you're okay".

"But the guy with the gun was really rude, he was swearing, saying 'move, give us more money'."

The offenders told the employees to stay in the back of the bar and they then fled in a silver Subaru Legacy. A car matching that description was found in nearby Kiwi St, on fire, that afternoon.

Police are investigating the robbery and have released CCTV stills of the offenders, who were wearing distinctive clothing.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant McKenzie at Auckland Police on (09) 302 6970, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald