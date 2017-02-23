Live: Five seriously hurt in Whangarei shooting

Five people have been seriously injured after a shooting in Whangarei last night.

Police were called to Clark Rd in Kamo about 10.30pm.

All five people were taken to Whangarei Hospital with firearms-related injuries and three were operated on overnight.

A fourth person is awaiting surgery.

The fifth person has since been flown to Auckland Hospital and is undergoing surgery.

An employee at a Mobil Petrol station that backs on to Clark Rd said his colleagues saw people firing at each other with guns from their cars yesterday evening.



He said the group were on an empty section behind the Kamo Rd shops where the petrol station is.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dene Begbie said police are speaking to people involved.

"A scene guard has been in place overnight and an examination will be carried out today."

Anyone who witnessed anything of interest is asked to contact Whangarei police on (09) 430 4500, or give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald