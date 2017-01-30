Forest focus in search for missing 21-year-old Carissa Avison

The search for a missing young Auckland woman is now focused on an area of forest near Muriwai Beach.

Family of 21-year-old Carissa Avison, missing since Thursday, have joined the police search, which now involves search-and-rescue teams.

Detective senior sergeant Paul Newman said police had spoken to a number of friends, family, work colleagues and people who had recently been in contact with Carissa to get a clearer picture around her last known movements.

"Our inquiries so far have led us to Muriwai and there are SAR teams working in the forest near the corner of Coast and Grass Track roads in Muriwai.

"At this point we have no reason to suspect foul play, however, we are concerned for Carissa's safety as her actions are out of character."

Police were following "several" lines of inquiry, Newman said.

Avison, an Auckland Transport employee who also worked as a "Demon babe" for Demon Energy Drinks, was last seen leaving her home on Dockside Lane, in the centre city, about 8.30am on Thursday.

Police have released CCTV footage of Carissa at the Hunting and Fishing store on Holder Place in Rosedale on the North Shore around 10am.

Security camera footage shows her entering the building, and exiting a lift.

She then received a ride from Holder Rd to Coast Rd in Muriwai on Auckland's West Coast after leaving the store.

She arrived there about 11am, police said.

This morning, Carissa's brother Tyler Avison was leading a search at Muriwai Beach, Fairfax reported.

Carissa's last movements, Thursday, Jan 26

Avison earlier told the Herald he was determined to continue searching for Carissa.

"That's all I can really do."

She was seen in the Hunting and Fishing store wearing a white T-shirt, black 3/4 length pants and black Nike shoes.

She was carrying a dark blue Country Road canvas duffel bag.

Tyler Avison said his sister did not have a history of failing to be in regular contact and her disappearance was out of character.

A friend, Zac Barlass, said while Carissa loved the outdoors, it was odd that she hadn't contacted anyone.

"She went camping in the South Island a while ago and posted cool photos that not too many people knew about until she had reception.

"Love her and hope she is fine."

Carissa is of slim to medium build and has a Japanese scripture tattoo on her left forearm.

She has contacts in Papamoa, Southland and the wider Auckland region, but is not known to have access to a vehicle.

Police want anyone who may have seen Carissa or has any information about where she might be to call them on (09) 302 6400, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald