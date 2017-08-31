The All Whites insist there is no complacency in their camp ahead of tonight's World Cup qualifier against the Solomons Islands.

The Melanesian team are rank outsiders for the home-and-away Oceania playoff, and much of the focus in this country is already on the expected date with a South American team in November.

It's a glamorous, head-turning prospect, especially if Argentina, Chile or Colombia are the opposition. But the All Whites are adamant they are not getting ahead of themselves.

"It's not hard for us," said All Whites goalkeeper Glen Moss.

"We don't talk about it. I know it makes good media, when you consider it could be Argentina or any of those countries.

"That is the next step, but if we don't do the job in the next couple of games, then there won't be a next step."

Moss retained memories of some difficult times against Island teams and said there was no chance of taking the Solomon Islands lightly.

"Not at all - not for guys like myself that have been beaten in the past," said Moss. "It's about relaying that message to the younger guys as well, they are not pushovers any more.

"They have good coaches, facilities and a lot of them train and play together day in and day out. But the first game is vital, if we can put them on the back foot."

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson echoed those thoughts, admitting he hoped the All Whites can gain a significant advantage before the second leg in Honiara on Tuesday.

"Obviously we have the mindset that we want to finish the [tie] off on Friday night," said Hudson.

"That's the plan ... it's not straightforward and these are always tricky games.

"I'm not going to set a target, but everyone would see a scoreline of 2-0 or 3-0, that would be hard for them - but we are not talking about that.

"We want to set the tempo and make sure we have a big enough advantage and the tie is done but we are prepared either way."

The All Whites prevailed 1-0 at the 2016 Nations Cup in the last encounter between their two teams, though their last three clashes in this country have been one-sided affairs (5-1, 6-1 and 6-1).