There is an intense amount of pressure young adults must face every day to feel valued. Two young women identified times of feeling overwhelmed, victimised, socially excluded and bullied. There is a strong breakdown with youth and the process of how they feel supported emotionally, physically, mentally. There are high concerns for youth not feeling supported with issues, and there is caution that it can lead to permanent decisions being made and to a life lost.

Hana Meri Meuli, 17, is a catalyst for the Whangārei future leaders cohort for her second year. Hana, born and raised in Wellsford, spent her teen years in Whangārei area schools growing up and found it hard for her to fit in to the 'social norm'.

Growing up with a single parent raising four children, Hana was afforded many values and beliefs passed from her mother which unfortunately for many other young Māori aren't afforded the same time and effort.

"Intermediate was challenging for me to feel accepted. I identified myself as a young wahine who enjoys life, as I see myself as a social butterfly, bubbly and outgoing," said Hana.

"At Year 10 I was bullied and realised life at that school wasn't going to get better, I wanted more for myself and changed schools to only face the challenge of being the new kid. These barriers have caused me to change who I am as a person.

Myself and my peer group were constantly told we would never be anything, go anywhere, and will only be a beneficiary all our lives.

I was never asked 'Ana, Is everything ok?'. I recall when I left the same high school, there was a poster of me saying 'Trespassed. Call police immediately if caught on premises' though I was never formally notified; plenty of girls made sure I was aware.

Currently, there is an article about me in the newspaper hanging in a frame. I must be someone they are proud of now, but I don't appreciate it.



Joddee, 13, is another young Māori wahine, bright, full of potential but who faces many challenges.

Kids aren't always nice as we know and sometimes for young people, they rather deal with the problem themselves when they feel there's no adult they can trust to talk to within the school.

Joddee is fortunate because she attends Whangārei Youth Space and knows she can speak to any of us about anything and asked for the help and we will do what we can to best support her.

But if she didn't, I believe she would have taken matters into her own hands to deal with the issue because that support isn't given to her within school.

Young people sharing their stories has been rewarding and healing for myself. Giving options for young people to express safe conversations without judgement is healing.

I encourage young adults to have someone they can trust and share their views and feelings.

Whangārei Youth Space is here to support you, to listen to share and grow. We all know food makes you happy.

• Anahera Pickering is community outreach coordinator at Whangārei Youth Space. She can be contacted at Anahera@youthspace.co.nz .