

Musician Stan Walker reckons a gathering of young Northlanders to talk about how to deal with issues such as stress was one of his favourite workshops so far.

Good2Great, a collaboration between Youthline and Cola Cola, organised its first workshop in Whangārei over the weekend that attracted 52 Northland youths between the ages of 14 and 24 to talk about issues that matter to them.

The Good2Great programme empowers youths with tools to manage stress, support friends, stand up for themselves and take charge of their thoughts, feelings and actions.

Through attending one of the weekend workshops, they also build strong connections with other like-minded and passionate young people in their communities.

"I got involved with Good2Great because I truly believe in the programme and know how hard your teens and early twenties can be.

"It's a pivotal time for all of us, so if I can share a story from my past that might help one of our rangitahi, then that's the best feeling.

"Today's (Saturday) group in Whangārei were awesome, and I was blown away by the questions they were asking and how switched on and willing to learn they were. I always love coming up North.

"Honestly, it was up there with one of my favourite workshops so far," he said.

Peniel Faamausili from Youthline said the 52 youths participated in a range of activities and workshops on how to deal with stress, support others, and spoke about family values.

"Stan shared his story, his struggles and success, and the youths were all ears. We get them to be comfortable and then let them talk about issues and to share their stories."

Walker was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2017.

Faamausili said 42 of those that attended on Saturday returned yesterday.

Young people either registered themselves or through their parents.