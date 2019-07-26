Hastings woman Keryn Whitney is one of three Hawke's Bay region designers chosen as finalists for this year's World of Wearable Art (WOW) Awards Show.

Whitney is among 115 finalists from 22 countries announced for the show. This year she made her ninth garment to be accepted by the show.

She first entered the competition in 2005, and won a sustainability award for her 2010 garment titled Just Haresay constructed from both hare bones and tanned skins.

"My husband shot the hares as pest control and I had to learn a degree of taxidermy in order to render the skeletal

