Whanganui District sports quiz

What game will be played at monthly tournaments that began at Churton School in April?

9 May, 2024 11:50 PM 2 mins to read

Compiled by David Scoullar

1. Name the Whanganui competitor who won three golds and three silvers at the national age-group swimming championships.

2. What sports exchange is there between Collegiate School and Scarborough College in the UK?

3. Who is the captain of the Whanganui Athletic Football Club?

4. Raetihi’s Karaitiana Horne is a high achiever in what sport?

5. Who was awarded the Central Districts Ross Taylor Bat Championship for secondary schools in March?

6. Robyn Matthews was prominent in what sport?

7. Who was the Whanganui Collegiate Colts player who took nine wickets when his team dismissed Paraparaumu College for just 21 runs?

8. What game will be played at monthly tournaments that began at Churton School in April?

9. With what sport do you associate the name Eric Wilson?

10. Whanganui-born Graeme Lawrence is considered a New Zealand great in what sport?

Quiz Answers

1. Paige Conley.

2. A cricket exchange programme under which two Collegiate pupils are now in the UK.

3. Jake Simcox.

4. Motocross. She won the junior women’s title at the 2024 NZ junior motocross championships.

5. The Whanganui High School Ist X1.

6. Hockey. She was a NZ rep, later moving to coaching and administration.

7. Thomas McMurray.

8. Chess. Participants from 4 to 18 can compete.

9. Softball. He was a pitcher and national coach for the Black Sox.

10. Motor racing. He scored his first race win driving a Humber 80 at Ohakea in 1959. Six correct – good; 8 – very good; 10 – genius!