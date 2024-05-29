Folk sensation Graeme James.

Luminous Times Tour kicks off at the Whanganui Musicians Club

A multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, composer, and storyteller … the attributes of folk sensation Graeme James go on and on. His personal story is one of perseverance, serendipity and bravery – performing as a one-man band all around the world.

As a child, music was his first love and he had his sights fixed on being a concert violinist. In high school, he became fascinated with various folk and Celtic traditions and began to perform locally with friends and family.

It wasn’t long until he taught himself the guitar and began writing his own songs. A shoulder injury ended up killing his classical music ambitions and fearing that the dangerous freedoms of a musician’s lifestyle would overtake him, he chose to study teaching in college.

Fate intervened in 2011 after Graeme impulsively bought a loop pedal, in what ended up being an inspired purchase. At home with his new gadget, he experienced a crystalising moment when he realised the various instruments he had picked up throughout the years and that all the music he explored could coexist in real time.

His narrative took a juicier turn when, in a desperate bid to fund some car repairs, he took to busking. His one-man band, and his imaginative renditions of cover songs, made him a hit on the streets of Wellington.

With a running car and a reawakened passion for music, Graeme began to migrate to different regions of New Zealand to perform, building a strong and devoted following along the way.

In 2018 he relocated to Europe where he continued to develop his craft. Four albums and forty million streams later, the New Zealand artist is firmly entrenched in this life path.

We welcome him with open arms to the Whanganui Musicians Club at our June meeting, as he kicks off his 13-stop Luminous Times Tour throughout Aotearoa. Joining him on stage is the compelling drummer Ben Dixon, a remarkable personality in his own right. And opening the show will be the Musicians Club monthly open mic session. This will be a fantastic night of musical entertainment. Don’t miss it!

■ Friday, June 7, 7pm at the Whanganui Musicians Club, Drews Ave. General admission is $15, members $10, and memberships are available at the door.