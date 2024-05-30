NZCT Schools Chamber Music Contest in Whanganui next week

One of the junior groups competing this year - Year 9 students Adam Ding, Grace Tang and Oliver Openshaw.

One of the junior groups competing this year - Year 9 students Adam Ding, Grace Tang and Oliver Openshaw.

Several young musicians from the Whanganui region are currently preparing to compete in the annual New Zealand Community Trust Chamber Music Contest.

The Whanganui District Contest takes place on Tuesday, June 11, at the Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School, with sessions beginning at 3.30pm and 6.30pm and is one of 15 district contests being held nationwide.

At the conclusion of each session, the adjudicator will give feedback to each group, which is always valuable for the players and interesting for the audience members as well.

This year the adjudicator is Michael Jamieson, a classical saxophone player. He is busy as an orchestral and chamber musician, working regularly with groups such as the APO and NZSO, Royal New Zealand Navy Band, Rata Trio, Akari Saxophone Quartet and Ensemble Aaru (reed quintet).

Michael is also the musical director for the Auckland Youth Symphonic Band and teaches saxophone at the University of Auckland.

This year’s Whanganui District Contest has attracted 23 ensembles involving around 60 musicians from eight different schools, including groups travelling from Marton.

There are a few junior groups as the competition has in recent years opened to students from Years 7 and 8. The ensembles range from standard chamber music groups with violin or flute, cello and piano, to groups with singers, six hands on one piano, and brass ensemble, all playing a variety of styles of music.

The New Zealand Community Trust Chamber Music Contest is the longest-running youth music competition in New Zealand and in 2015 celebrated its 50th jubilee. It is the only nationwide chamber music competition for young musicians and composers.

This contest is well-known for nurturing young musicians who go on to successful musical careers in New Zealand and abroad.

In addition to organising the contest, Chamber Music New Zealand also arranges coaching and open workshops for ensembles with the support of the Freemason Foundation and Trinity College of Music. Two weeks ago, Whanganui groups enjoyed some special coaching sessions with Julia Broom, violinist with the NZSO.

Following the Whanganui District round, the top ensembles from Hawke’s Bay, Whanganui, Manawatū and Wellington will travel to Wellington to compete in the Central Regional Finals on Saturday, June 22.

The top six ensembles from the three regional finals held in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland will then go on to compete in the National Finals on Saturday, August 3 in Christchurch.

Annual New Zealand Community Trust Chamber Music Contest, Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School. Tuesday, June 11, 3.30pm and 6.30pm. Entry is free. For further information about the Whanganui District rounds, contact Ingrid Culliford at ing.cull@gmail.com.