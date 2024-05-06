Gonville Library's next Tea and Topics will feature a talk by Margi Keys.

Gonville Library is proud to present its next Tea and Topics talk, with Margi Keys who recently launched the Whanganui Repair Cafe, on Thursday, May 9, from 10am to noon.

Repair Cafes worldwide have the goal of improving accessibility to and an understanding of repair, repurpose and recycling opportunities as a means to reduce waste. They are not-for-profit events with volunteer specialists offering their services to the community. Now Whanganui has a Repair Cafe that is held on the last Saturday of every month for two hours.

The first event, which was for only soft-tech mending, was held in Gonville in March with six repairers. The official opening, with 14 repairers, was at Harrison Street Community Church Hall on April 27.

This hall is big enough to hold up to 30 repairers who can offer a wide range of repairs; it is the venue for the rest of the year. As time goes on, more and more repairers will come on board; they only have to be found and then trained in the how, why and what of Repair Cafes.

Project lead Margi Keys will talk about how Repair Cafe Whanganui works, what you can get fixed and how you can be involved, either as a visitor or as a volunteer.

Margi is an active 71-year-old retired Esol teacher who has enjoyed living in Whanganui since June 2015. You may have seen her biking around in a pink helmet. She is keen for everyone in Whanganui to share in the excitement and satisfaction of having their beloved belongings fixed.

Repair Cafes are special events to help us learn, have fun and grow, she says.

Tea and Topics will have its usual format, with a hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The talk will start at 10.30am and there will be ample opportunity to ask questions or share stories.