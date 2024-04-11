Bangers to Bluff charity car rally stop in Whanganui

"Bangers to Bluff" was in stopping off in Whanganui. Pic/Bevan Conley

The Bangers to Bluff car rally, organised by the Half Moon Bay Rotary Club, called into Whanganui on Thursday where 16 cars were welcomed with a barbecue breakfast.

The cars are up to the value of $2000 and will be auctioned off at the end of the rally - if they complete the journey!

This year the Rotary club has to raise funds for MS (Multiple Sclerosis) New Zealand. “We here in Whanganui survive on donations and grants, we have no permanent neurologist or MS nurse, with our clients having to travel to Palmerston North for treatment so Bangers to Bluff helps raise our profile,” said community adviser Sharon Mesic.

MS Whanganui, which has an office in the Community House building, it is a non-profit organisation that provides support, education and advocacy for people with MS and their support networks.

As an appreciation for the rally drivers’ support, MS Whanganui gave them a barbecue breakfast on the forecourt of the Wanganui Memorial Centre.

The Bangers’ next stopover after leaving Whanganui and completing various tasks along the way was Masterton.