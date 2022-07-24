Craig Clare playing for Whanganui in 2018. Photo / Merrilyn George

It was a little bit of a surreal feeling for a certain Whanganui Rabobank manager as he left the office to get back to his wife and two children on Tuesday night.

"I kind of drive home, and you see the lights on at Cooks [Gardens]," said Craig Clare of the 2022 Steelform Whanganui squad's training session.

"Generally, I'd shoot home, say quick hello to the kids, then shoot off."

For the first time in two decades and 120 top level games, other than a three year gap with a broken leg that he focused on rehabbing, it's now late July and Clare has no more rugby for the season.

The 37-year-old informed current Whanganui coach Jason Hamlin while they were together in the NZ Heartland XV camp in December that he was calling time on his outstanding First Class (representative) career.

"I'm pretty happy. I've done all I can," Clare said.

"I'm a pretty proud person, and as you get older, the mental side of it - just finding you're a little less every year - it's pretty tough.

"You get a little bit tired of it, mentally, even if you're physically [still capable].

"It's been 20-odd years now. I talked to a lot people [about] when you think it's a good time to chuck it in.

"When you know, you know.

"There's no better way to finish up, representing your country. I still hold that dear to my heart.

Craig Clare playing for Otago in the NPC in 2006. Photo / NZPA

"It was one New Zealand team I'd like to play for – getting the chance for NZ Heartland – I was proud as punch."

Clare vice-captained the Heartland XV against NZ Barbarians in December, which represented a full-circle moment for him.

In 2004 as a young fullback with 15 games for Manawatu, Clare was selected for the NZ Divisional XV – Heartland's forerunner – but a knee injury meant he missed playing, heading down to Otago the following season.

Clare would play 17 games for Otago over the next two years, which included the career highlight of making the 2005 First Division final after beating derby rivals Canterbury in the semifinal, although the title proved a bridge too far with a 39-11 final defeat to Auckland.

"Back then, playing NPC, the All Blacks actually did play. Week in and week out you'd see a couple.

"But Canterbury, they had 14 of them, past or present."

Clare will always be proud he went to battle alongside men like Nick Evans, Anton Oliver, James Ryan, Josh Blackie and Kees Meeuws to topple the likes of Dan Carter, Richie McCaw and Reuben Thorne.

Having gotten noticed through the NZ Universities, NZ Under 21s, Manawatu then now Otago, Clare was awarded a 2007 Highlanders contract – playing four games until life took a different turn with his devastating compound leg fracture against the Blues.

Returning to rugby in 2010, Clare was back with his beloved Manawatu – the same team his father played for – and again there was the chance to win a title in the 2011 ITM Cup Championship final.

"We were all homegrown, largely played at high school together.

"Good mates with Aaron Cruden and Aaron Smith and coached by Dave Rennie – played good, expansive rugby for battlers."

However, Hawke's Bay spoiled the party, winning 35-30 in Palmerston North.

Clare would do another season with Manawatu, 44 caps in all, before going the rugby nomad route – first with the Rugby Viadana 1970 club in Italy, and then he and his future wife packed up to head to Krasny Yar in Russia.

"I was really out of my comfort zone to go over there.

"That was one of the biggest points – I had to grow up.

"Six Kiwis in the team to start. We all hung out and stuck together, a little New Zealand community."

After an eight-game stint back home with Bay of Plenty in 2015, Clare moved to Whanganui, looking to focus more on the banking day job instead of professional football.

But finally, after the heartbreak, the championships came – as he joined the 'Heartland Invincibles' of 2016 and scored a try while also slotting the winning conversion as Whanganui retained the Meads Cup against Buller 20-18 on Cooks Gardens.

"You can't turn down winning championships, even at club level, no matter what you've got to get through.

"That fact that we got two in a row [with me playing] and part of a three-peat.

"That three-peat was one of the great comeback seasons."

Whanganui came from distant fourth in 2017 to upset both South Canterbury (29-24) and Horowhenua-Kapiti (30-14) in consecutive away playoffs to retain their Meads crown.

Clare was selected in the NZ Heartland XV every year from 2017-21, minus 2020 when Covid prevented a game, and was nominated for Heartland Player of the Year in 2018.

Among the highlights was playing on Eden Park against the full Samoa test team on their way to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Although another Meads Cup fell agonisingly out of reach in 2018-19, Clare injured early in 2019, he was content to finish his 40-game Whanganui career with the 2021 Lochore Cup, won on home soil against old rivals North Otago 22-16.

Clare will fondly remember playing alongside Peter Rowe, Lindsay Horrocks, Roman Tutauha and Jamie Hughes – "the first guys I'd pick to go to war with".

And of course, then there was rep and club teammate Angus Middleton.

"Never seen a guy get such a battering in a game and keep going."

He also thanks Hamlin, former coach Jason Caskey, and long-time manager Chris Back for all their assistance.

But the biggest inspirations can still be found at home - Clare thanking his wife, children and proud parents, as he transitions into a new future.

"They're at every game I play. I still talk to the old man before every game.

"I'll quite enjoy just getting up in the stands and watching the boys play, and maybe catch up after the game for a beer."