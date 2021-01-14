The Cole train rolls on at Whanganui's Hatrick Raceway with more wins expected on the Friday night card

An 11-race programme is carded at Hatrick Raceway, providing exciting Friday night greyhound racing action.

With 11 races being carded for this evening's Hatrick meeting, it means the late TAB Quaddie will commence on the race 8 open class 520m event.

The Lisa Cole-prepared Big Time Baby is likely to relish racing from the eight-trap. She is a noted wide running chaser who is backing up from her Monday Manawatū 457m third, which she delivered from her unsuitable one-trap draw.

Kennelmate Simply Smooth dictated the pace to her rivals when she cruised to her tidy 30.34s 520m win in last Friday's version of this event. She nailed that win from trap-two, but moving out to the seven-trap here suggests her repeat claims become a tad tougher.

Another Cole contender is Nova Willow, who is resuming from a spell and she has drawn handily in the two-trap. She produced an okay 305m trial last week when topping off her preparation for her fresh-up assignment.

Big Time Maple returns here following her traffic-impeded Cambridge 457m race last week. She was in solid form prior to that outing and can handle racing from the six-trap here.

The Gary and Sandra Fredrickson trained Haidee Bale is giving away a slice of class to her rivals here, although being allocated the ace-trap can aid her post-race podium claims.

As expected, Big Time Jonnie slipped around the outer when he delivered his bold 17.37s 305m win last Friday. He headlines the race 4 open class 305m dash for Cole this evening from the one-trap, even though he tends to race away from the rail.

There are only two other open class graded sprinters in this dash and they have drawn the outside two traps.

The 97-race campaigner Bigtime Ziggy landed her 16th career victory last Friday when she led throughout for her 17.67s 305m win. She must break quickly from her seven-trap draw.

Elusive Alibi is the other C5 assessed sprinter engaged here. The concern for the locally Richard Waite prepared charge is his eight-trap draw. All of his previous eight-wins have been delivered from the inside four traps.

The C4-graded Allegro Will is a much better sprinter than his current form line indicates and he is capable of overcoming his tricky five-trap draw for Cole.