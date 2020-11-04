Tara Raj and Riki Kauika claim Wanganui Golf Club men's and women's titles for 2020

Older Raj sibling Tara (right) proved too strong for sister Sera when winning her sixth consecutive Wanganui Golf Club women's title 10 & 8 in the matchplay final at Belmont on Saturday. Photo / BW Media

Tara Raj claimed her sixth successive Wanganui Golf Club women's title after a topsy turvy battle with her younger sister Sera at the weekend.

Tara won the matchplay bout 10 & 8, so the game was over by the 28th of the 36 holes available.

Belmont is home for both 17-year-old Tara and 13-year-old Sera, so the stiff breeze prevailing on Saturday was no hindrance to either, although neither were playing their best golf on the front nine of round one.

"It was almost like a competition to see who could play the worst golf during the first 18," Tara recalled.

"We both improved though and there was a moment on the back nine of that first round that I thought Sera may have had my measure, but it didn't happen thankfully. It's pretty neat to win my sixth club title and to play the final with my sister."

Sera Raj also felt that moment on the back nine of the first round.

"Yeah, there was a moment I thought I might have had her measure, but it was only a very brief moment. It was fun, though. I was happy enough with my game, especially later in the round. Our next big thing together is the women's interprovincials coming up in early December when we will both play for Manawatu Wanganui," Sera Raj said.

Meanwhile, Riki Kauika won the battle for the men's club title after beating Rick Harding 6 & 5.

Both Harding and Kauika were first time finalists and it was a solid battle to the 13th hole of the second 18 where it all ended.

Kauika was 5-up after the morning session and looking comfortable. Harding kept his rival within his sights without making inroads and needed a birdie on the 13th on the back nine in the afternoon to keep his hopes alive – it was not to be and Kauika's name with go on the honours boar at the 2020 men's club champion.