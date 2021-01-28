Manawatū player Ray Banks wins 2021 Clubman Invitational Snooker Championship

Palmerston North's Ray Banks on his way to winning the 2021 Clubman Snooker Invitational Singles Championship at the Wanganui East Club over Anniversary Weekend. Photo / Supplied

Persistence and consistency paid handsome dividends for Palmerston North stickman Ray Banks.

Banks Won the Clubman Snooker Invitational Singles Championship at the Wanganui East Club over Anniversary Weekend.



Now in its fourth year, Banks has been a regular player, making the final every season. This year it was his time to shine, beating a top field of 24 players from Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay, Waikanae, and Wellington, along with 15 Wanganui players.

Banks won the 2021 Clubman title, beating Mark Parson, from Waikanae, 3-1 in the best of five frames.

As part of his prize, Banks will gain a position to play in this week's AG Challenge Invitational Snooker Singles Tournament, along with 23 other top premier players from throughout the North Island.

In other results, Paul Gudsell (Wanganui) won the Flight Competition, David Kang (Palmerston North) the Plate competition and Henry Christensen the Consolation Plate.

Hometown player Paul Gudsell winning the 2021 Flight Championship at the Wanganui East Club over Wellington Anniversary Weekend. Photo / Supplied

The AG Challenge Trophy Tournament will run this weekend on Saturday and Sunday when 24 players compete for the AG Challenge Trophy and a total prize pool of $4000.

Previous winners Jack Lemon, Steve Robertson, Paul Briggs and last year's winner Peter Bevins will be competing again. This year, Reily James, a 14-year-old and other NZ under-18-year-old snooker representatives will also compete.

Admission is free and club members, their guests and affiliated members are welcome. The club entry conditions apply where the snooker is being played.

The Snooker Adjunct would like to thank all of their sponsors, and supporters of this event, the Clubman which ran last week and the NZ Masters games, which will be held at the Wanganui East Club on February 6-7 featuring snooker singles and pairs.

The Wanganui East Club snooker adjunct club nights are Wednesdays, 7pm start. 8 ball club nights are on Fridays with a 7pm start.