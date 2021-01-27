Whanganui news in brief: Swimming safe again at Dudding Lake - for now

The health warning signs have been removed at Dudding Lake because cyanobacteria density there has reduced. Photo / file

Health warnings go

The health warning signs have been removed at Dudding Lake because cyanobacteria density there has reduced. However, swimmers are still advised to be cautious because this can change quickly. Caution is also advised for swimmers at Lake Wiritoa. Cyanobacteria density is low there, but the lake's E. coli level has increased.

Exhibition opens

Two Whanganui artists will feature in an exhibition and performance in Gore's Eastern Southland Gallery on January 31. The exhibition is Sue Cooke's Lone Lee Hee - A Songless Land and Ingrid Culliford is to add the song to it as she plays her flute in a recital.

Working with nature

There's a free Working with Nature workshop before the Coastal Restoration Trust's conference begins in Whanganui in March. The workshop is on March 9, and runs from 9am to 2.30pm. To register go to https://workingwithnature.lilregie.com. The conference runs from March 10-12 and includes field trips and talks.

Get news on app

