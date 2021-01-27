Contractors installing pedestrian handrails on Whanganui City Bridge. Photo / Liz Wylie

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

There are traffic and pedestrian restrictions on Whanganui City Bridge this week.

Whanganui District Council contractors have begun installing pedestrian handrails and wire ropes on Whanganui City Bridge's raised pathways to increase public safety.

Senior roading engineer Brent Holmes said the protective measures were requested by concerned members of the Whanganui community.

"In particular, families with young children and mobility scooter riders – to prevent falls from the high roadside kerbs on either side of the bridge into busy traffic lanes," he said.

"The railings and ropes will extend along both sides of the bridge and will also guide pedestrians and other bridge pathway users to designated crossing points on each side of the City Bridge."

Holmes said the work is expected to be completed by mid-February. Funding for the work is allocated from low cost, low-risk safety improvements.