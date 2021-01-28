Lisa Cole trains all sevens dogs in Friday night's greyhound feature at Hatrick Raceway

Lisa Cole racked up nine winners on Wednesday at Hatrick to take her season tally to 392 and on Friday night she trains all seven dogs in the feature open event.

It's a seven-dog field that the starter will release from the 520m traps for this evening's open class event (race 7).

It comes as no surprise all runners are supplied from the powerful Lisa Cole kennels, who are currently clocking up high kilometres, having raced greyhounds at both Cambridge and Addington yesterday.

Nine winners from the kennel during Wednesday's Hatrick races put her up to 392 winners for the season at the start of yesterday's racing.

Last Friday's $1.60 favourite, Nova Willow, is seeking redemption after she made a tardy start from the ace-trap which she never recovered from. She illustrated her ability when she delivered a swift prior pace-making 29.86s 520m win. She will slot away in the seven-trap this evening.

The sisters Big Time Elsa and Big Time Maple were bold when finishing second and third respectively in last week's version of this event and they hold stake claims again in this line-up.

The promising Big Time Rocket has flown through the grades and he steps up to open class racing following his pace-making 30.40s C4 520m win last Friday. He delivered that win from trap-eight and he will exit from that trap for this assignment.

The possible combo's booster is the trap-one draw Big Time Frankie. He copped an early check from which he never recovered from last week. His handy draw has enhanced his post-race podium claims.

It wasn't a good night for the open class race favourites last Friday as the warmly supported Big Time Jonie also made a mistake at the jump, which led to traffic issues for him in his 305m sprint.

He must break quickly from the three-trap in this evening's main 305m dash (race 5). He has drawn outside the Gary and Sandra-prepared Wifi Bolt, who has a tendency of staying out in the middle of the track. He is also stepping up in class after claiming a pair of C4 410m and 305m wins last week.

Big Time Gwyn was solid when she delivered her 305m second last Friday and she holds place claims again in this dash.

Sub Twenty Three is likely to relish the opportunity of racing from the one-trap and he is likely to receive vital clear early racing air from his kind draw.