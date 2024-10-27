Previously, she held roles with England’s under-17, under-19 and under-21 teams and was the assistant coach and manager of the England Women’s team that won the Ashes in 2005 – the first English Ashes victory since 1963.
Johnson said entry-level programmes in Whanganui were 30-minute, game-based activities.
“Players are constantly doing something rather than standing around.
“Everything is starting to get busy and it looks like it will be another promising season.”
Bowman said he hoped to get an eight-a-side social cricket league up and running in Whanganui this summer, with a possible start date of mid-November.
“We want it to be available for everyone to come in and have a crack.”
