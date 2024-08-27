The boarding school environment is not unfamiliar to Dickenson because she grew up in a boarding house when her father worked as deputy headmaster at Whanganui Collegiate School.

Her journey in cricket began at St John’s Hill Primary School in Whanganui where she first picked up a bat.

She progressed through the ranks, playing for Whanganui and Central Districts Cricket before embarking on a career in the United Kingdom where she made international achievements on the cricket pitch.

Dickenson’s gap year turned into a 36-year adventure in the UK.

She excelled in county cricket with Surrey and discovered her passion for coaching as she took on roles with England’s U17, U19 and U21 teams, culminating in head coach positions and leading teams to the Euro Cup.

A career highlight for Dickenson was the 2005 Ashes series where England’s victory over Australia ended a 30-year drought — she was the assistant coach and manager during the iconic win.

“The women’s team won a few days before the men’s team played and cities stopped to watch and see them win, and they did.

“The country got taken away and overexcited by the success. It was surreal.”

After the historic win, Dickenson’s team were invited to have morning tea with Queen Elizabeth II and to visit 10 Downing Street.

She then toured London in an open-top bus where the crowds were 10 deep.

Despite her cricketing success, Dickenson remained grounded through her work at a Children’s Behavioural Unit in Hounslow, where she balanced her sporting career with a commitment to education and social welfare.

“While I was working with women who had all these dreams, drive and passion to make it to the highest pinnacle of the sport they had chosen, I would then go in to work on Monday and wonder if the kids there would make it back alive.

“Their lives were in such disarray and they spent their whole life fighting — that kept me really grounded. I really loved my job.”

Her vision for the Nga Tawa cricket team extends beyond the sport.

She aims to instil a sense of passion, commitment and fun in her players.

“I’m looking forward to coaching here. I know that there is a team and some keen cricket girls.

“I know that they have a lot of pull on their time, but I’m hoping that they see the light and become passionate about cricket.”

It is hoped Dickenson will energise the cricket programme, inspire new players and enhance the school’s reputation on the cricket pitch.

“The school community is excited to embrace the opportunities ahead and support the girls in their journey with one of our own cricket stars,” principal Lesley Carter said.