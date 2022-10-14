Cricket Whanganui staff Verity Johnson (left), Pete Bowman and Greg Smith are ready to get stuck in. Photo / Bevan Conley

It's all systems go at Whanganui Cricket as a new season approaches.

General manager Pete Bowman has been joined by director of coaching Greg Smith and female development officer Verity Johnson.

Both are fresh off the plane from Berkshire, UK.

Bowman said he was beyond excited by their arrival because running cricket in Whanganui wasn't a "one-person job".

"We have had staff in the past, but now we have three fulltime people here to deliver.

"Even in just a few days, their connection with schools in the community has been really good."

Smith has experience in Whanganui, playing three seasons for United and Whanganui from 2016.

He will be turning out for both teams again this season.

One of his aims was to get as many people as possible involved in the sport.

"You want all the clubs and schools coming together and working in the right direction.

"I think we're there now. We've got the structure in place and it's up to us to show what we can do."

A lot of kids in the region wouldn't have experienced cricket before, Smith said.

"We need to make sure we show them what it's all about and hopefully, get a few more of them playing it long term."

Johnson, formerly the women and girls development officer at the Berkshire Cricket Foundation, has visited Whanganui before but not for entire seasons like Smith.

She said making cricket available to females was her real passion.

"It doesn't matter if it's softball, hardball, anything. There are no barriers.

"As Greg said, it's really, really important to give kids the accessibility to cricket which they haven't had in the past.

"We want to make steps forward and build up that programme."

Victoria Park will be well used in summer. Photo / Supplied

There were no plans to play in Whanganui, but she could "bowl a couple of overs" here and there if required.

"I might have to get my kit sent over from England."

The team will be visiting Bulls, Marton and Taihape this week and Waverley and Waitotara the next.

Bowman said it had been at least three seasons since Whanganui fielded a women's representative side.

"We're trying to get that back together again so girls have a pathway where they can play.

"In the junior space, Verity will be offering girls-only programmes. This summer we are looking to start with Years 5-6 and Years 7-8 girls-only teams as well."

A "women's smash" programme for females of all ages who want to give cricket a go will also launch every Friday night at Victoria Park in November.

Aspirational goals like an eight-over-a-side twilight social league could now be followed through, Bowman said.

That league, played on the newly laid pitches at Springvale Park, could also potentially start in November.

Masters Games cricket in February will feature both eight and 11-aside teams.

"One big coup this summer is hosting New Zealand and Australian defence forces in both women's and men's internationals in March," Bowman said.

"It was originally going to be played at Fitz [Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North], but because of [Central] Stags and Hinds games, they've been moved over here. I'm hoping we can hold on to them."

Junior cricket, the Furlong Cup, and Premier One (P1) and Two (P2) competitions begin at the end of October.

Whanganui fields only two P1 teams in the Coastal Challenge Cup - Marist and United.

"We've actually managed to create a P1 competition in a 45-over format at the start of the season with four teams taking part," Bowman said.

"The Collegiate First 11 and defending P2 champions Renegades will be in there as well."

He said a lot was going on this season, but it was important he, Johnson and Smith didn't try to "offer the world".

"If we do there will be a lot of disappointed people out there.

"Part of the problem in the past is we've got a really passionate community who want to deliver, but we haven't been able to go to schools or encourage others to come in because we've been treading water.

"Now, we have a solid base of infrastructure and staff. We can really get back on the path to great cricket in Whanganui and our surrounding areas."