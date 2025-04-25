“It’s nice to ref in Whanganui, one of my good mates is the referee lead over here so I came up quite a bit with representative rugby when they needed help,” he said.
“He was trying very hard to move me into refereeing here and it just so turned out my partner and I ended up moving up anyway.”
Booth grew up in Feilding, attending Feilding Intermediate School and Palmerston North Boys’ High School.
He became a rugby referee in 2011, aged 12.
“I got injured playing under-12s and by the time I tried to go back to playing, all my mates were way bigger than me and thought, ‘yeah, nah stuff this’,” Booth said.
“I lost interest, to be honest, so I started refereeing instead.”
The 26-year-old reffed in Manawatū for the past 13 years before his move to Whanganui.
Booth thought the recent introduction of regional squads of referees was a positive step for emerging referees.
“It is nice to see this new squad be made available since last year in terms of getting more involvement with the higher level referees - you can learn a lot off guys that have been there, done that,” Booth said.
“NZ Rugby identified that there was a little bit of a lack of pathway to bring referees up, I think the idea is to get people involved and create a pathway to mix top referees with emerging guys like myself and have conversations.”
Booth said the region had three one-day camps a season to discuss the system, rule changes and tips.
Booth said in 2011 that reffing an international game was one of his goals; that goal was still alive and he was excited to see how far he could get.
“There is a new framework that has been brought out by NZ Rugby with how they rate referees so that gives us a bit more clarity with what they are looking at. Hopefully that helps with progressing and we’ll see what comes my way - I’ll keep trying.”