Whanganui Chronicle

Youth smoking rates at all-time low but vaping rates continue to climb

3 minutes to read
Smoking rates are at an all-time low, but vaping is becoming more prevalent among teenagers. Photo / Michael Craig

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

The youth smoking rate has reached an all-time low, but Whanganui medical professionals are concerned at the sharp increase in teens vaping.

The 2021 Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Year 10 Snapshot survey was

