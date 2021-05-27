Whanganui Stop Smoking Service hosting special event for World Smokefree Day

Charlie Williams (right) and Titarakaahu Hika from the Whanganui Stop Smoking Service outside the clinic at 49 Ingestre St. Photo / Mike Tweed

May 31 is World Smokefree Day, and on Friday Whanganui Stop Smoking Service is hosting a free event at Te Oranganui to celebrate.

Whanganui Stop Smoking Service manager Titarakaahu Hika said there had been a change in perspective and attitude to smoking since the outbreak of Covid-19.

"There are the [tobacco] price rises of course, but I think there is a better understanding of what smoking can do to both you and your family, and a lot of people are trying to get away from that," Hika said.

"The key to that is the information that's been given.

"That's where we are coming from, and that's what World Smokefree Day is about."

The event at Te Oranganui runs from 11am to 3pm on Friday, May 28, and is free to attend. Aside from information about smoking and the damage it does, there will be competitions, activities, prize giveaways and a sausage sizzle.

Whanganui health promoter Sonya Toleafoa said the theme for 2021 was "Fresh air is the best air".

"We want to promote the benefits of creating smoke-free environments for our whānau and particularly for our tamariki, and to shine a light on simple and effective steps we can all take to make places and spaces where we travel, live, learn and play, smoke-free," Toleafoa said.

"On May 31 we will be celebrating at Taihape Health from 9am-3pm and at Raetihi Community Centre, also from 9am-3pm."

Hika said Friday's event would be "a positive day for family and friends to come down and enjoy".

"You might not be a smoker, it could be Mum or Uncle. Just come down and get some information, learn a little bit, and make a decision from there.

"If you don't know that what you're doing is hurting yourself and your family, you will continue to do it."