Whanganui turns out to view blood supermoon

The moon as seen from Mangaweka. Photo / Richard Aslett

Whanganui was blessed with a clear, still night on Wednesday, as a blood supermoon - the first since 1982 - made an appearance in the sky.

Wanganui Astronomical Society secretary Mark Lee said around 50 people "ambled through" the Ward Observatory to use their telescope.

"It was a significant event, and while we haven't seen one like that for 40 years, it does happen reasonably regularly," Lee said.

"It's just not always convenient, but last night's was very convenient.

"It was directly overhead."

People packed into the Ward Obseervatory to see the blood supermoon. Photo / Ethan Griffiths

Lee said members of the public asked a lot of good questions on Wednesday night, and had enjoyed the event.

"We don't have to wait another 40 years for the next one, the next one is this November.

"It's not as grand as last night's though. As the moon rises it'll go into an eclipse."