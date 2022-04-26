Whanganui Collegiate School and Whanganui High School rowing crews performed well at the Maadi Cup regatta on Lake Ruataniwha despite Covid-19 putting obstacles in their paths. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Collegiate School and Whanganui High School rowing crews performed well at the Maadi Cup regatta on Lake Ruataniwha despite Covid-19 putting obstacles in their paths. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui secondary schools had an especially difficult time getting to this year's Maadi Cup rowing regatta.

The event was held between March 28 and April 2 on Lake Ruataniwha near Twizel.

However, leading into the biggest regatta of the year for New Zealand secondary school rowers, almost all of the major rowing events in the North Island were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Whanganui Collegiate School's head rowing coach Tyler Scott said this was especially detrimental to schools from smaller centres like Whanganui, where there was not as much competition available.

This left the Collegiate and Whanganui High School (WHS) crews racing each other for most of their preparation leading into the regatta.

"Imagine trying to win the rugby world cup final, or just make the semi-finals after playing only one game of rugby in the calendar year in the build-up to that competition," Scott said.

WHS rower Messina Sua'a said they were only able to compete at two regattas before the Maadi, both of which were drastically downsized with many schools choosing not to compete because of Covid.

South Island schools did not have the same issues, as their regattas were able to continue under strict protocols, allowing them their regular preparations.

The schools' efforts to prepare were also directly affected by the virus.

Rowing New Zealand advised that any rower who caught Covid in 2022 should seek medical advice before taking part in the regatta, as exercising while suffering from Covid could result in longer-term Covid and other health issues.

Organisers said any rower who tested positive for Covid after March 13 would not be allowed to compete.

Scott said this protocol directly affected Collegiate's training as several rowers had to pull out, which meant some boats had to be scratched as there were no reserve rowers.

It was even more of an issue for High School, which had a significantly smaller rowing club than Collegiate.

Sua'a said they had an especially difficult time filling the under-18 quad sculls.

"We didn't even know if we'd be there, to be honest," Sua'a said.

High School eventually sent 10 students to Twizel for the event, with Collegiate sending 23.

At the regatta, students had one final hurdle to overcome.

Lake Ruataniwha is at a significantly higher altitude than the waters they are used to rowing on, making it harder to breathe during their races.

Sua'a said none of High School's rowers had raced at such a high altitude and had to adjust over the five days of the regatta.

High School's efforts paid off, with the under-18 girls coxed quadruple sculls making it into the A final, placing eighth overall.

The school's under-18 girls novice double sculls won the B final, and the under-18 girls double sculls placed third in their B final.

Sua'a was very pleased with the result, considering the size of the squad.

"For a small squad, I think it was quite a big achievement."

Although no Collegiate crews managed to secure a podium finish, Scott was pleased all crews made it into an A or B final.

Scott said he was very proud of his students and their resilience in an incredibly difficult season.

"They all just got on with their training and made the most of a really tough situation," he said.

He was happy the event took place at all and his students got to experience a South Island Maadi Cup for the first time in four years, Scott said.