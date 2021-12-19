Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Year in review: Sun and festivities kicked off Whanganui's 2021

4 minutes to read
Big crowds enjoyed fourteen hours of non-stop entertainment at the 2021 Mainstrrt Caboodle. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

As 2021 draws to a close we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

January 1

Whanganui welcomed the first baby of the year at

