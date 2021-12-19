Year in review: Sun and festivities kicked off Whanganui's 2021

Big crowds enjoyed fourteen hours of non-stop entertainment at the 2021 Mainstrrt Caboodle. Photo / Lewis Gardner

As 2021 draws to a close we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

January 1

Whanganui welcomed the first baby of the year at 5.40am. Grace Evie Rolleston-Anderson was delivered at Whanganui Hospital and welcomed by her parents Laura Rolleston and Don Anderson.

Later in the day, the Wanganui Motor Boat Club's 99th annual King of the River races began after a delayed start due to the high tide and continued throughout the following day with hundreds of spectators lining the riverbank.

First Whanganui baby of 2021 Grace Evie Rolleston-Anderson with proud siblings Sith and Tayla. Photo / Lewis Gardner

January 5

Local businesses reported a bumper holiday period, with cafe tables full along Victoria Ave and retailers especially busy for the time of year.

Karen Hurndell's spectacular Springvale garden featured in the Chronicle as a finalist in the Whanganui's Most Beautiful Garden competition.

She would be named the winner two weeks later.

January 6

The 27th edition of the annual New Zealand Opera School in Whanganui welcomed 21 aspiring young singers for two weeks of workshops and performances.

The city paid tribute to pioneering bronze sculptor and author Joan Morrell, who died peacefully at Kowhainui Home aged 92.

Karen Hurndell in her winning beautiful garden. Photo / Bevan Conley

January 9

The Whanganui East pool opened for summer and welcomed over 100 visitors over a warm and fine weekend.

The Chronicle spoke to Whanganui expatriate Jack Judd, who was unable to travel home from Hong Kong.

He admitted it was 'a bit painful' seeing social media accounts of people in New Zealand experiencing normal New Year celebrations compared to many other countries around the world battling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

January 17

The 2021 Marton Country Music Festival attracted about 3,000 visitors to Sir James Wilson Memorial Park over the weekend. The Whanganui District Council reported that there had been 35,000 crossings of the Upokongaro Cycle Bridge in the month since it opened.

Convener John de Burgh made time to perform for the crowd at the Marton Country Music Festival. Photo / Nikki Anglesey

January 23

Whanganui Vintage Weekend attracted thousands of visitors to the city for an action-packed three days and nights.

The Mainstreet Caboodle provided a full 14 hours of free entertainment on Victoria Ave, while the Billy Webb Challenge on the Whanganui River attracted the crowds with Olympic single-scull champion Mahe Drysdale making a surprise late entry.

The Soap Box Derby made a welcome return after a two-year hiatus, attracting 80 competitors and hundreds of spectators.

Competitors and spectators welcomed the return of the Soapbox Derby to Whanganui Vintage Weekend. Photo / Lewis Gardner

January 25

A vegetation fire across the road from a Whanganui petrol station was sparked when a helium balloon floated into powerlines.

Police cordoned off London St, from Grey St to Victoria Ave, as Fire and Emergency NZ extinguished the small blaze.

The annual Mitre10 Mega Wanganui and NZME Whanganui Charity Golf Tournament raised $21,000 for the City Mission food bank.

January 28

Whanganui SPCA called for public help after a box containing nine puppies was discovered at the North Mole.

The smallest pup died but a foster mother named Nanook, who had recently weaned her own pups, took over care of the others.

January 30

Authors Airini Beautrais and Sara McIntyre were named on the longlist for the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

January 31

As the first month of 2021 ended, Whanganui DHB reported a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 tests after community cases were detected in Auckland and Northland.